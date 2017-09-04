Sunseeker is globally renowned for quality and owner’s satisfaction, having one of the most recognisable brands in the motor yacht market. This, naturally, made its way into every element of Chiqui. A deep-blue hull and striking-white superstructure offer the first impressions of the motor yacht, but a world of lifestyle possibilities create more than meets the eye.

Moving past the sharply styled exterior aesthetics, Chiqui welcomes guests on board in total comfort thanks to a level-headed interior design which puts a sophisticated home-style across expansive spaces. Chiqui can accommodate up to twelve guests, with a lifestyle of total relaxation supported by luxury amenities and eight highly-skilled crew.

Up-top, a Jacuzzi combines with ample space to kick-back and enjoy the surroundings, while the layout offers a more formal option for dining and entertaining below. A world-traveller thanks one previous owner who both used and maintained the yacht with expertise only experience can bring, Chiqui is the latest sale of IYC and a fantastic example of how Sunseeker create some of the finest yachts on the water.