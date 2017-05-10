Renowned for its panoramic views and distinctive style, the latest fast cruiser from Nautor Swan ‘Lot 99’ has entered the water and showcased its style to the world. Protected cockpit, semi-raised saloon and ample space for guests on board and under sail, the refined lines of Lot 99 make this a true sailing yacht for the yachtsman passionate about performance.

Boasting twin rudders, Lot 99 is responsive and manoeuvrable, built in carbon to maintain light-weight reaction in the water yet maximum stability. On the other end of the spectrum is her spacious interior, offering those on board a luxurious main saloon with enviably open views and huge navigation area.

Three guest cabins and a master stateroom offer ideal accommodation for friends and family, perfect for long voyages together or short breaks around the Mediterranean thanks to its lifting keel. Lot 99 is the latest in the global sailing fleet and a beautiful example of sailing expertise from both builder and owner.