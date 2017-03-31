Designed by H2 Yacht Design, the new project will be heading toward sea trials after twelve months final outfitting with a scheduled delivery of 2018.

With all mechanical installations and rough joinery work in place, the interior installation, final outfitting, and top coat paint application will now commence at the facility in Pendik, Istanbul and bring forward a new evolution for the yard.

The NB63 was based on the successful 72-metre superyacht Vicky, launched in 2012, and pushed both technological and stylistic boundaries to create a well-proportioned and graceful yacht with lifestyle par excellence.

Notable design elements include a generous sundeck with 5m pool and a stunning beach club (162m2) aft with triple aspect and direct access to the sea. The central tender garage can accommodate 2 luxury tenders, a limo tender up to 10m and a multipurpose tender up to 8m with an elevator servicing all decks.

The interior has impressive levels of accommodation with flexibility for up to 18 guests. From the grand lobby you have the option of using an elegant staircase or the full-sized elevator. On the main deck, you’ll find the salon and formal dining area as well as the guest suites. All main deck areas have large windows. Some of the guest suites have the flexibility to interconnect.

In order to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience for the owner and his guests, the 77-metre can carry up to 20 crew members, who are in turn extremely well catered for with two lounges and their own gym.

We looked into the design of the 77-metre superyacht NB63 project with Jonny Horsfield of H2 Yacht Design and Mehmet Karabeyoglu of Turquoise Yachts, click here to find out more.