Latitude Yachts has announced a number of different new projects currently in construction, ranging from 12m to 27m, whilst still offering clients a full range of services from new build and refit to painting and maintenance.

One of the new projects, the Latitude 88’ North, is a new 27m luxury sailing catamaran which, according to Latitude Yachts, is rapidly nearing completion.

With the aluminium hulls undergoing finishing touches and the interiors almost fitted, the Latitude 88’ North sailing catamaran is an exciting project for the yard.

Designed by French Naval Architect Jean-Jacques Coste, the Latitude 88’ North has been constructed with Scandinavian expertise as an ocean-going luxury catamaran which offers an incredible amount of volume and unrivalled comfort in its class.

Originally designed to work easily with a minimal crew, the Latitude 88’ North luxury sailing catamaran is reportedly due for delivery this year.