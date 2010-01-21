Latitude can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins. She features generous outside living spaces, with an aft deck Jacuzzi, sunbathing area and observation space.

Ideal for fishing enthusiasts, Latitude has a fishing-equipped Catamaran and tackle room on the tender deck.

With twin MWM engines, Latitude can reach a maximum speed of 12.5 knots, and a cruising speed of 10 knots.

Previously marketed at US$15.5 million, motor yacht Latitude is now listed with an asking price of US$12.5 million.



