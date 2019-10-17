The premise of these designs was to create two distinct exterior concepts based on one interior layout, appealing to the tastes of a wide variety of clients. The semi-displacement yachts, built on carbon composite structures, ensure higher performance through lighter weight and more strength, each reaching top speeds of 30 knots.

Both designs offer uninterrupted views of the sea, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows providing a seamless transition from interior to exterior. Contemporary interior décor projects a warm and welcoming ambience that is perfect for relaxed entertainment, with the main salon and dining area complimented by a private lounge.

Venom and Zeon are blessed with expansive outdoor spaces, including alfresco dining and sundecks equipped with a Jacuzzi, sunpads and bar. The exterior lines are where the two concepts part into their own individual personalities. Park explained how Zeon was designed for a “very extreme and sporty outlook with a curvy and muscular hull shape,” while Venom offers calmer styling with a modern and elegant touch.

Accommodating a total of 12 heads, guests can be sure to enjoy the ultimate luxury in the yacht’s 5 staterooms, including a full-beam master suite. The staterooms feature owners’ lobbies, lounge areas, study areas, walk-in wardrobes and luxurious en-suites with steam showers. Both yachts have plenty of entertainment value, and the 5.5m long swimming pool is the ideal setting for family fun or pool parties under the sun.

The Latvian shipyard has come a long way since starting out as a refit and repair oriented business, now capable of sophisticated builds such as Galaxy of Happiness, and has build slots available for Venom and Zeon for 2021 launches.