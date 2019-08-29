Based in the beautiful Riga on the Baltic Sea, Latitude is known for building 53 metre Galaxy of Happiness and has its own in-house design team, headed by Chulhun Park. “Zeon and Venom are our new projects for Monaco Yacht Show 2019 and we are very pleased to introduce our project officially through superyachts.com,” said Mr Park, “Our basic goal was designing two different types of exterior design based on one interior layout to satisfy various clients.”

“We set the direction to go with Zeon with a very extreme and sporty outlook with a curvy and muscular hull shape,” explains Park, “and Venom with calm, modern and elegant lines. However, both of them should look sleek and stylish.”

The foredeck area of the yachts is designed to enable guests to fully enjoy the outdoors, with a 5.5m long swimming pool perfect for entertaining families or even holding pool parties under the night sky. With a beam of 9.5 metres, Venom and Zeon both have space for 5 guest cabins, accommodating 12 guests in luxurious abodes that include one Master suite.

“The most prominent feature would be the material used for construction. We decided that to construct with carbon composite epoxy sprint type, which is one of Latitude yachts’ specialties, would give lighter weight, more strength and higher performance.” The vessels are designed to reach a top speed of 30 knots, and have a range of 2550 nautical miles cruising at 12 knots.

Latitude is a young shipyard that began by providing minor refit and repair services, yet through the quality of their work it has quickly become a promising full-service shipyard capable of sophisticated builds. Through Projects Zeon and Venom, Latitude are further demonstrating their ability to take complete control of the development of complex yachts, and we look forward to seeing the concepts up close at the Monaco Yacht Show.