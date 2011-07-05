The partnership came shortly after Latitude Yachts launched their new 88’ luxury sailing catamaran, a yacht which is to be built according to Bureau Veritas rules and construction supervision from French catamaran designer and naval architect Jean-Jacques Coste.

The luxury sailing catamaran was entitled the Latitude 88 Double Deck, but has now been christened under the name Blue Coast 88’. This stylish luxury catamaran will offer an unprecedented level of comfort, ultimate safety and truly ergonomic handling and performance.

Latitude Yachts has also announced the enhancement of their composite department; introducing the latest building technologies for inaugurating vacuum layup processes and infusion technology – the secret behind such high-quality construction.