From a shipyard dating back to 1963, competing in the range of 50-80-metres in size, the excitement around a delivery is always justified. The shipyard’s CEO Alberto Galassi confirmed, “Every launch is a reason for great pride for the shipyard”, and indeed, becoming part of a 100+ strong yacht fleet comes with a long list of commendations.

Latona herself, characterized by huge interior spaces and sea-allied windows, boasts details that we can’t wait to appreciate at first hand. Her hull, flashing hues of aqua metallic blue, even from the birds-eye-view, indicates a superyacht that’s anything but the norm in tradition.

With her design inspired from CRN’s heritage fleet, the Supercono of the 1960’s, the new launch brings retro design-queues into the future, making it possible to transform a historic idea, with technology expected of the 21st century team. A balcony built for ocean-side cruising, and floodable tender garage turned beach club, are just a few features bringing the sixties to modern-day light.

Nonetheless, it’s not just the shipyard showing-off their expertise. Latona’s vision comes with a heavy client-influence and is also a result of Rome-based Zuccon International Project’s first foray into both an interior and exterior design effort with CRN.

Alberto confirms how yet another owner’s dream has turned reality, “This complex, magnificent, 50 meters construction, realizes the desire of a selective and resolute Owner, who has turned to the expertise and the ability of CRN to build his personal project, turning his vision into a magnificent vessel.”

Though photos of the launch’s interiors are yet to surface, Latona will make her world debut later this year at the Monaco Yacht Show. Following in the footsteps of recent launches such as the widely renowned and largely celebrated, Cloud 9, we readily await news of her first travels and look forward to uncovering CRN’s latest member of the family on the water.