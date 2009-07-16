Until now Rodriguez Group, who are also responsible for Mangusta and Camper and Nicholsons International, has led the marketing efforts for Leopard including all facets associated with yacht sales.

In response to the change Vincenzo Moccia has become CEO of Leopard after over two years working with Benetti and previous experience with Baglietto.

Other changes the company intends to make include new investment and expansion in a number of yachting areas.

Leopard plans to launch a new range of luxury motor yachts including a 56 metre composite design by Andre Bacigalupo; a dedicated aluminium and steel yacht division; development of current production infrastructure including a new basin, travel lift, and shed; and new buildings for the managing and technical divisions of the company.

Leopard Yachts was previously known as Arno Shipyard before adopting its latest name.