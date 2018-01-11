On the charter market with Burgess, we sat down with her Captain and Crew to uncover Grey Matter’s sporty secrets...

Relaxing in the main saloon, it’s hard to believe Grey Matters most commonly cruises at 18 knots. Darting around islands such as The Bahamas in what would look like a rush, Captain Andy Burridge explains why moving at speed, even during a laid-back week of charter, has its perks. He begins, “Grey Matters is a wonderful boat for the Caribbean. Some of the islands being greater distances apart and with our speed we can bring them closer together.”

Quite literally, bringing land masses within close proximity to one another and allowing far more to be packed into a week’s itinerary is this superyacht’s selling point. Andy continues, “You know, getting between islands in a nice quick time, it’s maximising the time the guests can enjoy the destination rather than the journey.”

Yet Grey Matters racing stripes don’t stop there. Out on the water, her shiny new tender is an indulgent addition to a yacht that boasts a 1.8m draft, but nonetheless one that adds excitement to the experience.

Andy explains, “Our most recent upgrade was our 30-foot tender [...] It makes it fantastic for heading around into those destinations where the boat can’t get. And you can go up and go for a whole lunchtime picnic or afternoon adventure and have all the snorkelling gear on board and toys and it’s a wonderful asset.”

In fact, when it comes to toys, Grey Matters can complete with superyachts way above her size range. A testament to her experienced crew who are experts in the watersports experience, Grey Matters charter crowd are always in safe hands.

Connor Boyd, the yacht’s First Officer elaborates, “On board we have probably 70 years of on water experience. Our Captain first sailed across the atlantic at about 10-years old with his family. So this brings a lot of very good safety features onto our programme. I also think it makes for a more fun water sports experience. Trying to waterski or wakeboard is a very hard thing to do but if you can say the right things and you’ve done it a million times you can get people standing up very quickly!”

So not only does Grey Matters offer a week in luxury, but also watersports training; just the recipe for the kind of guest this superyacht is used to welcoming. “For the most part she really attracts the more adventurous, younger crowd who like to go fast and enjoy that lifestyle,” Andy describes, “It’s also a great boat for families as we have a theatre on board.”

Available to charter in the Caribbean this season, and the Bahamas in summer, Grey Matters is the superyacht of choice for those who enjoy life in the fast lane, cruising the waters in safe hands and making the most of the world’s most exclusive destinations.