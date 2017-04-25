Royal Huisman is one of the finest Dutch sailing yacht experts to contribute to the global fleet, and Lethantia is a one of their best examples of sophisticated lifestyle with picturesque profile. With all sails filled, Lethantia is a genuine compliment to any backdrop in which she cruises and provides another world of luxury on board.

Listed at an asking price of €7,500,000, Lethantia is a remarkable achievement of on board luxury thanks to a John Munford style which echoes the sophisticated navigation cabins of pioneering sailors while providing all the home comforts for travelling the world.

One of the biggest announcements of the year for the Monaco-based broker and a standing testament to the timeless style of the yacht itself, the sale of Lethantia will no doubt bring her back to the fore as she prepares to take on the world’s waters once more.