The team from Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design joined the yacht last week to put Missy’s sailing prowess to the test.

"Missy has exceeded all my expectations and is a delight to sail; she is perfectly balanced with plenty of stability to carry her generous sail plan,” says the vessel’s designer Malcolm McKeon.

“Her deck is a very comfortable place to be with many places to relax whilst sailing, whether it be in the cockpit, on the aft sunbeds or on the comfortable teak-covered coamings. Visibility from the helm stations is uninterrupted over her sleek, low profile and yet the raised saloon offers all-round visibility whilst seated below. Missy will live up to all expectations as a comfortable world-cruising yacht as well as a competitive regatta yacht."

Missy has a lifting keel and benefits from the latest carbon-fibre composite technology in the construction of her hull, yet she retains all the interior luxuries required for comfortable family cruising.

The initial brief from the client was for a world-cruising yacht that was lightweight and fun to sail, as well as keeping his young family safe in a protected environment.

The cockpit seating arrangement is an interesting aspect for a yacht of this size, allowing guests to rest unhindered, safely nestled in comfort, even during sailing manoeuvres.

The yacht has interconnecting internal spaces which provides many social areas and the largely glass canopy over the saloon gives an open and airy feel, as well as connecting the interior with the cockpit - providing another family-orientated area.

With the cockpit area being so important, the client wanted to be able to cover it completely, at the push of a button, and also be able to stow the bimini away - so as not to obscure the aesthetics of the yacht. In answer to this, we designed a fully-automated bimini and dodger system that, when stowed, sits flush with the superstructure and Missy’s low profile.

Missy will spend next summer cruising the Mediterranean, before embarking on a worldwide cruise.