Scorpione Dei Mari has been well maintained throughout her sailing history, from a full paint job in 2011 to new rigging and sails implemented in 2017, resulting in a superyacht described by Jongert as “a Tony Castro designed masterpiece made to circumnavigate around the world and win regattas along the way”.

Her silky exteriors and intimate interiors compose into the ideal cruising and regatta racing yacht, where guests can enjoy a deckhouse with a 360-degree view no matter the weather.

Furthermore, her clever design offers crucial details such as the deck layout which offers a large and open aft cockpit with two comfortable steering positions, equipped with a portable screen for charts, radar and monitoring system, which also allows to control all major functions from the outside.

She has been carefully built to a performance-based concept with strict weight management throughout the entire design and production process.

With the ingenious use of a Trim-Tap, a composite rubber and a sophisticated anchor system, the yacht aluminium yacht results in an impressively low 86 tons.

Another key feature includes the interior styling by Peter Sijm which includes a spacious lower salon which beams natural light from the notable glass ceiling.