This Amels Limited Editions 220 was recently delivered from her shipyard in Vlissingen, marking the final delivery of an impressive 2019 season for the Dutch shipbuilder – and has unsurprisingly created quite the ripple in the industry.

Aurora Borealis, who was launched earlier this year and features stunning exterior design by Tim Heywood, is a fresh face to the brokerage market - the first Amels 220 to be launched by the renowned Dutch shipbuilders.

When it comes to her exteriors, her clean and striking white lines are a vision of beauty as she streaks through the seas, while a comfortable sun-deck jacuzzi and air-conditioned Sky Lounge are nestled atop 600 square metres of relaxation space.

But this superyacht is more than just a pretty face - and has proven herself to more than meet Amels' notoriously high standards of performance at sea. In an interview during her sea trials, Captain Paul Bickley commented, "Following on from our first sea trial last week... we had rather adverse weather conditions, which proved that the yacht was extremely stable. I was very, very surprised at how good she handled the sea."

Nonetheless, it is her interiors that are the real show-stopper on-board Aurora Borealis. This superyacht houses up to 14 guests in her 7 spacious staterooms, including a Master suite on main deck and 2 VIP suites on bridge deck complete with full-height French balcony windows.

Winch Design has truly outdone itself on her interior fittings, from her hot-tub beach club down to her ivory-toned grand piano, ensuring down to the very finest detail that every moment spent on-board this yacht is the epitome of relaxation and luxury.

Among her lavish features can be counted an in-door gym and steam room, swim platform and large transom door leading out to her beach club. In true Winch style, this yacht is fitted throughout with rich, soft materials in light shades cascading from cream through to grey, dotted with eye-catching works of art to give the overall impression of a true home away from home.

A true beauty of the seas both inside and out, Aurora Borealis has certainly set the bar high for the Amels 220 range - proving herself to be the very embodiment of comfort and performance at sea. She will be showcased by Amels at the Monaco Yacht Show later this year.