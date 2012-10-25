Limassol Marina Announces Berth Rates

Located in the heart of Limassol on the southern coast of the city, the marina will provide 650 berths for all types of vessels, from 8m sailing boats through to 115m mega-yachts.

Operated and managed by Camper & Nicholsons in partnership with local firm Francoudi & Stephanou Marinas, the development will include a fuel station, waste removal, haul out and shore-side technical facilities, a dry dock and workshop for light repairs and maintenance, 24-hour security, and a concierge service.

Each yacht berth will have access to fresh water, electricity and to a fibre optic network providing high speed broadband, wireless internet and telephone.

Paul Sorrell, the project’s Marina Manager, is confident that the newly released tariffs and launch packages will entice yachts on an international scale: “Limassol Marina is set to be one of the world’s finest full service marinas located on a beautiful island with a strong nautical history.

“Our position on the crossroads of three continents means that we are luring investors away from more traditional yachting locations in Europe. We are very proud to be bringing these plans successfully to reality.”

As well as its yacht berths, the development will boast 162 luxury apartments and penthouses, 15 villas with direct access to the beach and a further 68 villas with their own private berths for yachts up to 60m attached to their garden.

All residences will be on the doorstep of waterfront restaurants and bars, shops, a cultural centre, spa and yacht club.

For further information about reserving a berth at Limassol Marina, visit www.limassolmarina.com/reserve-a-berth-in-cyprus.