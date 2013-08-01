The €350 million waterfront development, has already transformed the face of Limassol town, in what is fast becoming a string of successful completion dates despite the prevailing financial climate. Boasting a capacity of 650 berths, for yachts up to 115m in length, Limassol Marina is the first full service superyacht marina in Cyprus, combining elegant apartments and villas with its own shopping and dining area in the heart of the city.

Contracts in excess of €90 million have already been signed for the luxury residences at Limassol Marina. Reservations of €26 million in value have also been received since it welcomed the first yachts in April 2013, reflecting the high level of interest surrounding its truly unique environment.