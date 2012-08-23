According to a press release, sales of the development’s exclusive Nereids Residences – comprising luxury apartments and penthouses – have surpassed expectations, with contracts in excess of €55 million already signed and another €30 million pending in reservations.

A further thirteen apartments have also been released at Thetis Residences, situated just moments away from the marina, to add to the existing Peninsula Villas and Island Villas, both of which offer private berths and the opportunity for owners to moor their yacht directly outside their home.

Meanwhile the expansion of the marina’s yachting facilities are also moving quickly, with a capacity of 650 berths, able to accommodate yachts of up to 115m, already in place.

Other notable amenities will include fresh water provision, electricity, IPTV, high-speed wireless internet and telephone to all yacht owners. There will also be haul out and shore-side technical facilities, a dry dock and workshop for light repairs and maintenance, refuelling and waste removal facilities, and 24-hour security all year round.

A 6,000 square metre commercial area will also be open to the public and will feature traditional tavernas, international restaurants and waterfront bars, as well as a comprehensive range of shops, boutiques, designer stores and amenities.

The redevelopment of Limassol Marina is expected to cost in the region of €350 million.