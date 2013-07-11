Limassol Marina Welcomes First Superyachts

The delivery of the south eastern breakwater and the arrival of the first yachts mark a new era for Cyprus. Boasting a capacity of 650 berths, for yachts up to 115m in length, Limassol Marina is the first full service superyacht marina on the island. It provides facilities and services of the highest standard, combined with a team of experienced marina professionals to ensure the smooth running of all operations.

Every berth has access to fresh water, electricity, fibre optic network providing high speed broadband, high-speed wireless internet and telephone, fuel and waste removal. There are also haul out and shore-side technical facilities, a dry dock and workshop for light repairs and maintenance, combined with 24-hour security and concierge services. Limassol Marina is operated and managed by Camper & Nicholsons Marinas in partnership with Francoudi & Stephanou Marinas, combining the internationally renowned Camper & Nicholsons' excellence in services and facilities with the best of local expertise.

Setting new standards for living and sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, Limassol Marina is positioning the island on the nautical yachting map. Already changing the face of the town, the waterfront development is improving the image of Cyprus as a destination on a global scale. Aiming to boost the economy, it is creating new prospects for Limassol and Cyprus, as a whole, by upgrading the surrounding area, reviving the historical centre of town, encouraging investments and attracting a higher calibre of tourism to the island.

During Limassol Marina’s latest press site visit, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Limassol Marina Ltd, Mr Marios E. Lanitis, stated that: “The completion and operation of yet another phase of this ground-breaking project, is sending out a positive message for Cyprus. We are working hard to face the current challenges and are proving that we have the capabilities and strength to deliver this outstanding scheme as planned."

Construction work continues across the entire project, with more apartments due for delivery this summer and completion of the Peninsula Villas expected in 2014. Work on the commercial area is progressing rapidly- its completion is expected by the end of the year and the official opening will take place in spring of 2014.