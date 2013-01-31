Mr Takis Palekythritis, General Manager of Limassol Marina Ltd, expressed his pride in this important first stage of completion. “We have delivered on time and we feel very proud to be among the best-selling developments in Europe, having achieved sales in excess of €86 million. We are very pleased to have attracted a good balance of high calibre local and international buyers and we are confident of the positive impact this will have on local businesses and the Cyprus economy as a whole.”

A landmark project for Cyprus, Limassol Marina has been changing the face of Limassol town and embarking on a long anticipated transformation of the nearby area. Playing its own part in boosting the economy and image of the island, Limassol Marina is one of the few developments that succeeded in raising awareness and capturing unprecedented interest on a global scale.

With 90% of the project’s marine works and 50% of the residential development and infrastructure already completed, 2013 will mark a new era for Cyprus. Construction of the unique Peninsula and Island Villas, with direct access to the beach or their own private berths, is progressing well.

The first yachts are expected to arrive in March, apartments at Thetis Residences are due for delivery in June and the commercial area will be ready to open its doors to the public this summer.