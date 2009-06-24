The new 60 metre has been designed by Tim Heywood and features the flexible interior styling of Nuvolari Lenard.

Highlights of the superyacht’s design include a large 35 square metre beach club, swim platform, and an optional touch-and-go helipad.

Crowning her profile is a 23 metre Sun Deck with dining area and Jacuzzi while the Bridge Deck features a lounge, and private social area with another Jacuzzi.

As the latest in Amels’ semi-custom portfolio, the 199 benefits from a barrage of fresh ideas and pioneering "green" features including low-power LED lighting, fully insulated glass and ecologically safe sewage treatment and refrigerants.

The Tim Heywood designed superyacht sports a unique shape that naturally creates generous outdoor areas and provides simple access to all the onboard accommodations.

Like her sister models, the Amels 199 is able to be delivered in much less time then a complete custom build yet can still be enhanced by input from her owners.

The Nuvolari Lenard designed interior has "transitional" tailoring benefits that encompass both contemporary and traditional styles and each owner is free to choose their desired furniture, materials, trim, panel style and joinery wood to fit within the General Arrangement.

The Amels 199 will be capable of reaching a top speed of 16.5 knots and is equipped with plenty of storage for two eight-metre tenders and watertoys.

The superyacht is compliant with MCA, ILO and LRS restrictions and has Lloyd's Environmental Protection notation.