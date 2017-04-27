Designed to chart the course of her owner and open up exploration across the world, the 31-metre (102’) luxury yacht is part of a line proving popular for the owner with wanderlust.

The Explorer

Galego follows on from sisterships Acala and Babbo, yet cuts her own mark in both style and innovation. Sturdy in choppy waters thanks to a high-grade steel and aluminium build, comfortable living is provided through expert stabilising engineering.

“I have personally been involved in the construction of this new Explorer Yacht and I followed all the steps, since the beginning,” explains Ennio Cecchini, Co-Founder and CEO of Cantiere delle Marce. “It is a huge project under every aspect and I am certain that the relationship we established with these clients made this project simply amazing.”

The customisations on board Galego covers both function and design. The sundeck features a central bar equipped for cooking and cocktails, lounge area and fitness area with with pool for those looking to keep up with fitness.

Furthering the active life on board, the garage has been designed to hold numerous toys for when her owners want to take the action to the water; featuring an arsenal of toys, vehicles and diving centre.

The interior design, styled by Pierluigi Floris, is warm and welcoming. The walnut wood tones find their perfect complement in the Poltrona Frau leather that covers 90% of the walls throughout. Attributed to a theme which surrounds classical style (with modern touches), the interior packs a punch with free-standing furniture akin to art and cutting-edge appliances for comfort at sea.

The Line

CdM is responsible for 60% of the 80-110 foot steel and aluminium explorer market, having delivered 14 yachts overall with 7 more under construction.

“After the successful debut of the first two Darwin Class 102’, Acala and Babbo, I am truly convinced that this model is indeed unique: with its 244 GRT and the intelligent layout, it is comparable to vessels measuring 115 feet and more. I think this is precisely the key to the success on a worldwide level.”

The full-height (2.18-metre) ceilings, high-grade engineering and autonomy for long voyages, Galego, and the entire Darwin family are deservedly at the peak of Italian style and boundless adventure.