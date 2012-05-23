Hosted by Jamie Edmiston, the event took place at Linley’s flagship store in Belgravia, where guests were able to view the brand’s lavishly crafted pieces, including items from the Riviera collection, which takes its inspiration from the world of luxury yachts.

The collection includes a desk, a sideboard and a dining table, all finished in exotic woods, as well as smaller pieces such as a champagne bucket, a tray table and a decanter.

Amongst the illustrious names from the yacht design industry in attendance were Tim Heywood, Terence Disdale, Jonny Horsfield, Dickie Bannenberg and Ben Harrison of Eidsgaard Design. Canapes and cocktails ensured guests were kept fully refreshed as they talked amongst each other and perused the store.

As well as the Riviera collection, the store was also showcasing its new Britannia jewellery and humidor boxes, designed to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee and London Olympics.

The bespoke boxes, which are emblazoned with the Union Jack flag, are hand-made to order and will be strictly limited to 60 pieces only.