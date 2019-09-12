The evening was the fifth time Ferretti Group has held its annual ‘Private Preview’, inviting shipowners to a unique presentation of the expansive fleet under its umbrella, including those of Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Riva, Itama, Custom Line and Wally.

The star-studded night was attended by Samuel L. Jackson, HSH Prince Albert II and Tan Xuguang, president of the Weichai Group, as well as a wider audience from all walks of the world. Lionel Richie’s celebrated career famously includes a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, a Grammy, as well as an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best original song. The video attached captivates the magic of the evening, as Ferretti Group pulled off yet another tremendous event in typically smooth style.

"Lionel Richie's career is sprinkled with many incredible songs, listening to them and dancing one after the other moved us and our guests," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "It’s the best start to the boating season ahead of us: our resounding boats are about to be presented at the most important boat shows also this year, we'll be able to win the hearts and minds of shipowners and enthusiasts of beauty."

It has certainly been an eventful few weeks for Ferretti Group as it kicked off the show season, as we recently heard of Wally’s plans to build a new 101-foot high sailing yacht, the first news from the sailing yacht brand since it joined the group earlier this year.

At Cannes Yachting Festival this week, Ferretti Group presented no less than 6 world premiere boats - the Ferretti Yachts 720, the 48 Wallytender, the Riva Dolcevita, Riva 90’ Argo, Pershing 8X and Custom Line 106’. These all formed part of a wider fleet of an impressive 26 vessels across the brand.

We can only expect Ferretti Group’s turnout at Monaco Yacht Show later this month to be even bigger and better than ever before, with the worldwide debut of the 79m CRN 135 set to be a showstopping highlight of the week.