The 39.96m Lionheart completed her winter refit at Pendennis in May 2015 with works including her five-year survey programme and exterior paint. She was launched into Pendennis’ new 7,564m² enclosed non-tidal wet basin for her recommissioning period before moving to Port Pendennis Marina where the fleet is based during the regatta programme.

The south west of England, and Falmouth in particular, has a maritime heritage that forms the very foundation of the town and at Pendennis we continually celebrate our Cornish sea-fairing heritage in all that we do and create. Falmouth has become renowned for having some of the most challenging and exciting sailing conditions in the UK, making it an increasingly popular hub for sailing events. In recent weeks the Falmouth Classics weekend saw the beautiful spectacle of fleets of classic yachts racing over a weekend, and the infamous AZAB race set off from Falmouth on June 6th.

Falmouth is anticipating a large spectator fleet on the water to see the spectacle of the J-Class regatta as three yachts Lionheart, Ranger and Velsheda compete.

The Pendennis team have welcomed each of the yachts in the J-Class regatta into the yard for refit works over the years - Lionheart this year and in 2012, Ranger in 2006, and Velsheda also in 2012.