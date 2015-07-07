J-Class yachts are close to the heart of any true sailor, and with a season well and truly ignited, the Claasen-built Lionheart has stolen the lead on 2015. The black hulled sailing yacht had to win the sixth and final race on Saturday to clinch the J-Class Falmouth Regatta title.

Naturally, she did this with a throng of spectators on shore and followed by other incredible Js such as Ranger and Velsheda - who went head to head nearing the end - however thanks to the smart sailing of Lionheart, she finished the race with a 42 second advantage.

Lionheart’s tactician John Cutler was delighted with both the victory and the event: “As a group we are really pleased to win on this tough race course. It is a spectacle which does not come around often and the boats are awesome.”