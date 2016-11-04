Designer Mario Pedol of Nauta Design was on hand at the premiere of the yacht concept to discuss what Spectrum is all about. Its layout over five decks provides a gamut of flexibility coupled by a design concept that encompasses the close relationship to the sea throughout the yacht, offering a seamless flow from outdoor deck spaces to the interior. Light also remains an important aspect in creating Spectrum, with expansive windows and extensive balconies all contributing to bringing the outside atmosphere into the interior space.

The double owner’s suite with private exterior deck offers panoramic views as well as direct access to a private spa pool and sitting area. Project Spectrum also features 2 VIP Suites with private balconies and 4 Guest suites. The lower deck includes a wellness suite with sauna, steam room, beauty treatment area and massage rooms.

The forward deck is equipped with a touch- and- go helicopter-landing pad. Aft is an additional salon and bar area, which can form part of the owner’s private area or be opened to the other guests onboard. Its secluded owner’s deck aft is ideal for alfresco dining, offering the ultimate social space when entertaining guests.

With an extensive investment in hull form research and development, Project Spectrum features a refined hull shape which, when coupled with the hybrid propulsion system, enables Spectrum to cruise in a variety of efficient modes. She maintains a sleek profile, which allows lower resistance through the water, reaching at a speed of 18.5 knots at sea.

Spectrum is LY3 compliant offering variety, flexibility and continuity. From her propulsion system to her unique living spaces, Project Spectrum offers a mercurial in how she offers so many possibilities.