The elusive yacht, previously named Al Said after the Omani Royal Family, was built in 1982 for the Sultan of Oman: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

The mega yacht received its name change to Loaloat Al Behar after the second, larger Al Said yacht was delivered to the Sultan of Oman in 2008. H.M. Sultan Qaboos generously gave Loaloat Al Behar as a gift to Oman’s Ministry of Tourism.

Built by Picchiotti, now part of the Perini Navi Group, the mega yacht features interior design by Oman Rys.

It has been reported that the 103m mega yacht underwent a refit in 2009 in Dubai. Updates include state-of-the-art Lantic Systems Entertainment Solution in all guest rooms, cinema, saloons and deck areas, offering audio and video on demand with Satellite TV tuners.

The Lantic Entertainment System also offers Lantic Yacht Serveillance, with an advanced system distributing CCTV images to any specified room.



Refit work was carefully carried out so as to preserve the yacht’s fine interior details.

Abu Dhabi Yacht Show website