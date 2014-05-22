Logica to Launch 44.8m Motoryacht

The steel and aluminium displacement yacht will boast a sizeable interior, housing an array of lavish furniture, panels, lighting, sculptures and other eye-catching details by London-based studio Martin Kemp Design.

Other notable features will include a large 5.5-metre swimming pool located in the forward of the main deck with downstream swimming system, fresh and sea water and bespoke whirlpool.

In terms of accommodation, the vessel will have capacity for six guests across six cabins, including a master suite, three VIP and two Guest cabins, as well as having room for 9 crew.

Logica 147-01 will be listed with Monaco-based yacht brokerage company KK Superyachts, with an asking price of €19.5 million.