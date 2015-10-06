We sat down with Simone Marconcini, General Manager at Logica Yachts, at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show, to find out more.

“It’s a very exciting period for Logica Yachts,” he said. “We have a consolidated platform that is Logica 147 that is here at the show in Monaco, but these days we have launched the new product range, which starts from 120 to 135 and the biggest yacht 154.

“The Logica range is becoming available for a wider range of customers starting from 120 and the core is the 135. It’s the magic combination for us, because it’s the essence of Logica into a yacht type that is increasing and increasing the DNA and concept we are having in our 147.

It’s the magical combination between an external and internal area that is a sleek design and with a wonderful owner’s cabin and main saloon that is quite unique in the range, because we have a work around yacht that is giving the possibility of the owner to have the biggest terrace on the sea, a forward deck just for the owner.

“It’s quite a unique concept and it takes into consideration that people should be very close to the sea, and we want to combine the feeling in the attitude of the sailing yacht business with a power boat, so we try to combine something in between.”

