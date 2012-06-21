Situated in the heart of the Olympic East End, some of the world's most impressive superyachts will soon be arriving at the Royal Victoria Docks for the very first time.

With a remarkable setting provided by the new £60m Emirates cable car, Excel centre and historic docklands architecture, the Royal Victoria Docks, promises to offer a incredible backdrop for superyachts visiting the capital in just five weeks time.

As well as the sporting action at the nearby Olympic park, yacht owners and their guests will also be within minutes of London’s latest arts and entertainment destination, The London Pleasure Gardens.

The Royal Docks is set to be transformed into an incredible luxury destination with a stunning 65 metre sandy beach, VIP lounge areas and an exclusive pop-up restaurant and bar.

Working in partnership with Royal Docks 2012, London based superyacht concierge company, MGMT, will provide a complete range of services for yacht owners and their guests throughout their time in London.

Benjamin Sutton, Director of Communications at MGMT, said “This is a really incredible and unique location for superyachts. Not only is the Royal Victoria Docks within close proximity to the Olympic park, but it is also perfectly positioned for those looking to experience world-class music, arts and fine dining."