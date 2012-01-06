London Boat Show 2012 Opens

The 2012 edition of the Tullett Prebon London International Boat Show is located in the centre of London’s Royal Docks and will no doubt mark the start of a brand new year by introducing more than 1,000 boats, both indoors and on the Thames.

Last year, the show broke records by presenting the brand-new 32m Princess superyacht; the heaviest yacht ever to be lifted into the show. This year, the London Boat Show will offer up a display of Sunseeker yachts ranging up to 40m, a selection of stunning Oyster Marine sailing yachts and the striking Princess V39 model.

The London Boat Show will be running from the 6th-15th of January 2012, offering a whole host of visitors a taste of some of the best vessels on the market. Superyachts.com will be at London’s Excel Centre, so keep an eye on the website for an insight into the 2012 edition of the London Boat Show.