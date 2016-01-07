Among the exhibitors at the ExCel centre in London Docklands are some of the world’s leading yacht builders who will be unveiling their latest vessels in front of a captive audience of prospective buyers and enthusiasts.

In total, more than 70 yachts will be launched at the show, with the Sunseeker 131 perhaps the most eagerly awaited of them all.

Valued at more than £16 million, the 40-metre Sunseeker will be the largest model to ever make its debut in London. According to the British brand, the five-cabin yacht is in such demand the first five have already sold.

Other notable yachts set to be displayed include the Pearl 75 featuring an interior design by renowned designer Kelly Hoppen, and a number of new models by British shipyard Princess Yachts.

This year’s show is also offering guests the chance to enjoy a purpose-built pool and Mediterranean-themed village. The pool will allow visitors to test their boating capabilities, including blind steering a powerboat and close-quarters yacht manoeuvring with instructors on hand to help.

There will also be a daily timetable of water seminars, with experts showcasing essential skills and offering demonstrations on sail reefing and capsize drills.

The London Boat Show 2016 takes place from 8-17 January 2016 at ExCeL London.