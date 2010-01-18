It seems that some exhibitors were hit less than others. Companies such as Sunseeker, with International clients, received promising interest with the weakness of the pound attracting International buyers.

The British Marine Federation reported that revenue across the industry had risen by 1.9 percent last year to £3.16 billion: “After one of the worst trading periods in recent memory.”

The Sunseeker stand was among the highlights of the boat show, with the launch of two new motor yachts: the new Predator 108 and the Portofino 48. Described as “a truly inspirational achievement in modern shipbuilding and design”, the Predator 108 is beautifully crafted and claims to set new benchmarks in performance and luxury. We also spotted the latest Sunseeker Zeus 150 being shown off to potential clients.

Other highlights include the Princess Yachts launch of their new Princess M Class range. Princess Yachts International also introduced an evening of sophistication, collaborating with Italian fashion house Fendi and De Beers Diamond Jewellers inviting VIP guests to view exclusive collections.

Paul Strzelecki, Chairman of National Boat Shows said: “This Show has been a credit to our industry and those who work in it. We have met the dual challenges of terrible weather and a difficult economy with a spirit of positivity and enthusiasm which ensures that we start 2010 with renewed optimism.”