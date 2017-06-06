London On-Water 2017 is London's No.1 On-Water Boat Show, Marine Festival and Supercar Showcase, where luxury meets yachting right in the epicentre of the cosmopolitan city of London. With the added bonus of watching the America's Cup Big Screen located on Marble Quay, it is an event to be envied as yacht enthusiasts gather for a weekend full of excitement.

Yachts to Expect

The fantastic main feature of London On-Water will be the eclectic display of the latest luxury yachts and boats for sale, both motor and sail, from the world's top shipyards. Presented in the prime positions, each vessel available to visit and explore on-board, there will be luxury yachts to suit every kind of yachting enthusiast, from the occasional weekend sailor to luxury homegrown yacht builders such as Oyster, Princess, Trader, Fairline and Prestige.

A Supercar Spectacle

Displayed on the Marble Quay, a wide range of stunning supercars, from Ferraris to Custom Range Rovers will make for a superb spectacle at the event. This Supercar Showcase will amaze both automobile lovers and spectators alike with Lamborghinis and McLarens standing side-by-side, with lovers of AC Cobras to adore the ‘AK 247’ supercar. As these supercar brands dot the waters of London, the event is set to attract a wide range of visitors to a hybrid of exciting luxury brands.

The Mariner's Village

The fabulous Mariner's Village will present an eclectic range of nautical and other items, including marine clothing and fashions, electronics, general chandlery, gifts and even a selection of the most wonderful gins and champagnes- aswell as interesting new ideas on what you can do with them - all be available to try and buy on the quayside. A superb place to spend a day with friends or family members as you admire all that the dazzling event has to offer.

Try Before You Buy

A great new feature of London On-Water 2017 is that for the first time, visitors will be able book a time slot to take their dream boat out for a spin down the Thames during the early afternoons of all four days of the show. With the ability to soak in the London landmarks, the famous skyline with the wind in your hair, visitors will be enthralled by the diverse selection to interact with whether you simply try or buy.

Endless Entertainment

The historic waterside haven, St. Katharine Docks is the perfect place to take in all the wonderful yachts and boats at London On-Water. Visitors will also be able to enjoy St Katharine Docks' wide selection of restaurants, bars and pubs offering a tantalising selection of food and beverages, an excuse to venture into the city for an escape into a yacht haven. Enjoy drinks at the relaxing 'Dream Yacht Charter Bar' a pontoon bar in the Central Basin. With sunshine reflecting off the water and Tower Bridge as a backdrop, what could be better?

Entry to the event is free, stay tuned for more updates!