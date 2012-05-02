Superyachts never before seen in London will be venturing in to the UK capital this summer to witness the excitement surrounding civilizations greatest tradition, the Olympic Games. Research compiled by tourist feedback website TripAdvisor, based on analysis of tens of millions of reviews, forecasted an influx of visitors to the city.

Emma Shaw, Director of TripAdvisor, explains, “The capital has been very much in the spotlight over the past few years, thanks to the royal wedding, Diamond Jubliee and, of course, the Olympics, and we’re seeing travellers experience London in an increasingly favourable way.”

However, with tens of thousands of people flocking to the city to experience the Games, high-net-worth individuals are finding creative ways to spend their time in the capital. Royal Docks, in partnership with MGMT, are offering owners a place to escape the chaos and enjoy the show in complete luxury.

Mike Luddy, Managing Director of Royal Docks 2012, said: “For the first time in history, superyachts from all over the world will be heading to London this summer. Here at Royal Docks 2012 we’ll be offering the best-positioned berths in London, 24 hour concierge and security services and a VIP lounge and parking for clients and their guests. What better way to experience the London Olympics, officially this summer’s hottest ticket.”

Mark Upton, Director of MGMTyacht said: “The results of this survey just confirm that London truly is the place to be for superyachts this summer. This really will be a once in a lifetime experience and I urge superyacht owners to act now and make sure they don’t miss out.”