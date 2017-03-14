With a start date of September 17th, London to Monaco 2017 was created to support four ocean conservation causes; working with BLUE to protect the Aeolian Islands near Sicily, restore ocean health in the Solent and protect the Ascension Island ecosystem as well as clear up plastic waste in the Mediterranean with BeMed.

Last year saw 60 cyclists battle across three countries, cross a total of 1400 kilometres, and ascend 19,000 feet to make it to Monaco in time for the Monaco Yacht Show, the largest event in the superyacht industry calendar.

Now, spaces are open to join the riders once again and contribute to the cause with over 10 or 6 days with a target of £250,000. Join the ride here.