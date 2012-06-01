On Sunday 3rd June, up to a thousand boats paraded down the River Thames for Her Majesty The Queen, leading the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant up the river. It was the biggest gathering on the Thames in 350 years; bringing The River Thames to life as rowed boats, working boats and pleasure vessels of all shapes and sizes were beautifully dressed with streamers and Union Jacks, their crews and passengers turned out in their finest rigs.



With the Olympic Games taking place in less than 60 days, berth places across the River Thames are also preparing for an inundation of the world’s largest superyachts, including, the 45m, award-winning charter yacht, Harle. This summer, VIPs will be stepping onboard superyachts such as Harle, berthed on the River Thames, to enjoy the ultimate Olympic experience.



The historic Royal Docks with its prime location close to the Olympic Stadium and other Olympic venues such as the adjacent Excel Centre represent a highly sought after location for some of the world’s finest superyachts that were expected to converge on London’s River Thames during July and August.



Working in partnership with Royal Docks, MGMT Concierge will provide berthing logistics for visiting superyachts in two Thames locations and a complete range of services for yacht owners and their guests throughout their time in London.



Three different services packages are being offered: Bronze; Silver and Gold. Bronze provides superyacht owners with the essential concierge service – VIP transport and restaurant bookings, Silver provides owners with their own personal consultant to make sure everything runs smoothly, while Gold provides everything Bronze and Silver does while also including exclusive privileges, experiences and bespoke services.



Mark Upton, Managing Director of the London based MGMT said “with the Olympics fast approaching and this weekend’s spectacular Diamond Jubilee celebrations ahead it is not surprising that London is fast becoming the place to be seen for yacht owners looking for something a little different this summer. These magnificent yachts will be come just one more visual spectacular for Londoners this summer.’’