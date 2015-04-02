The LYJAPCS is an event which could tip the scales for London’s position within global superyacht geography, and brands within the industry are bringing their best as reports of new projects on display have grown on the run up to April 8th.

Sunrise 68

The Sunrise 68 is currently under construction and the hull and superstructure close to assembly. The delivery date of this undoubtedly distinctive design is due for 2017; however this doesn’t stop her being unveiled to the world at the inaugural LYJAPCS next week.

The Sunrise 68m was designed by A. Vallicelli & Co. and has been touted by the company as the “the finest balance between elegance and strength, beauty and space.” The distinctive design is completed by unique features, such as the walk-around platforms around the transom of the yacht, connecting the full beam open garage, beach area, and fitness club.

BV80

Revealed at the 2014 Monaco Yacht Show, the BV80 might not be debuting at the LYJAPCS; however it is clearly one of the stand out models on display. The Eidsgaard design studio in London has worked with Blohm+Voss to research and develop a design that incorporates the iconic yard’s unique approach to engineering into a stunning, semi-custom, 80m yacht dubbed the BV80.

The BV80 combines proven engineering with flexibility. While the hull, machinery and superstructure are pre-engineered, there are many areas and elements that can be customized to the owner’s personal requirements. This is not a mere ‘concept’.

Vanitas

The essence of superyacht creation is merging beauty with technology, and that is the core of the new 123 metre Fincantieri Vanitas project. Vanitas continues the partnership between Fincantieri Yachts and Andrea Vallicelli Design.

She embodies the primacy of style in all its guises, from sophisticated architectural solutions to refined decorative elements. Her design has been created for great aesthetic appeal, where the superstructure’s soft geometries blend into the hull’s slender elegant forms at each end.

Special features abound in the layout too, complementing the perfect fusion of technology and lifestyle luxury. All in the name of absolute beauty, which the name Vanitas vaunts to the full. Fincantieri will also be debuting the 80m Cor D Rover designed ‘Skyback with Crystal Beach’.

Benetti Veloce 140

Unveiled in full at the 2014 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, the Veloce 140’ is the new jewel in the crown of the Benetti Class Fast Displacement rage. This is a yacht with a great personality, deriving both from the technological innovations of the hull propulsion systems and from the distinctive design and furnishings.

The Veloce 140’ – a semi-custom yacht with a D2P (Displacement to Planing) hull – is an innovative project aimed at both Benetti enthusiasts, eager for greater speed, and those who are approaching the Tuscan shipyard for the first time, in the knowledge of being able to rely on high-performance yachts with comfortable displacement speeds.

Oyster 118

Oyster Marine recently announced the commencing build of the brand-new Oyster 118. This yacht represents a new evolution of the Oyster/Humphreys plumb bowed, soft chined, twin rudder designs, the 35 metre Oyster 118 has grown naturally from the initially planned Oyster 115. The resulting profile is sleek with modest freeboard gently sheered and dressed with Oyster’s signature seascape hull windows and G5 teardrop glazing to the deck saloon.

The integral bimini, an enclosable sedan hard-top, is distinctly new, and elegantly interweaves guest cockpit and accommodation which, belying that low profile, provides an astonishing 700m3 interior space for her 12 guests supported by six crew. That’s ten times the volume of the Oyster 475. The Oyster 118-01 will be the 358th yacht from this partnership, and will reflect the extensive superyacht experience already within Oyster’s Southampton base.

Riva 50

Riva is embarking on a new chapter in its illustrious history, with the introduction of a range of displacement speed yachts, built in steel, beginning with the Riva 50m, to be followed in due course by a 68m and a 100m. The first of the new series of Riva superyachts, the 50m, is a four-deck, 15-knot displacement yacht designed to deliver a blissfully smooth, quiet and graceful cruising experience. She will accommodate up to 12 guests and a crew of nine.

Carlo Riva, the mastermind behind the 20th century's most iconic wooden speedboats, always dreamed that one day there would be a Riva superyacht. Today, on the brink of Carlo's 93rd birthday, that dream is about to become a reality.

Nautor's Swan

Part of Nautor’s Performance Cruising Range, the new Swan 80RS is designed for long-distance cruising to any corner of the globe. Every Swan will always be fast, beautiful and exceptionally well built but the Swan 80RS also offers important features for the cruising sailor such as a protected cockpit, increased tank capacity, full-beam engine room and extensive storage areas. The powerful hull lines by German Frers have been combined with an elegant raised saloon offering spectacular views when seated inside.

Sanlorenzo SL76 / SL86

After two decades of uninterrupted success for SL72 and SL82, the entry-level models of the Grp planing range, Sanlorenzo decided to refresh these two models, committing one of the most reputed Italian design company: Officina Italiana Design managed by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta.

Sanlorenzo recently already acted on the larger models of this fleet, launching in the market SL96, SL106 and the flagship SL118. Time came to work also on the entry-level models. Changing these yacht models to work with the tastes and demands of the wider geography of the superyacht market, covering everything from Europe to China, the Italian builder has made some exciting new changes.

