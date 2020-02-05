From February 13th, Miami will welcome a comprehensive display of both new and classic superyachts from the world’s most revered custom builders and designers.

Last year, the Miami Yacht Show was held for the first time at its new location just north of Downtown Miami along the Biscayne Bay. On the back of a successful year in 2019, the Show returns to the same location this year, which benefits from proximity to attractions such as Art Wynwood, an exciting exhibition of contemporary art. As well as being just a few minutes from Miami’s world-famous shopping districts, the new location also has great strategic benefits for the show. The move to One Herald Plaza situates the show near convenient metro links, and the show now stretches across a 60-acre site, providing additional land for 3,500 parking spaces and 67,000 square foot of exhibitor space to be occupied by leading brokers, manufacturers and more.

As anticipated, the Miami Yacht Show will once again be showcasing a jaw-dropping line-up of the most innovative superyachts on the market. The largest, and no doubt the headline, will be 85m Bold, making her first public appearance on American waters having been a showstopper at the Monaco Yacht Show last September. The navy-style Espen Oeino-designed explorer, built by Australian shipyard SilverYachts, will be among a star-studded cast to be moored at the modern Island Gardens Deep Harbour, home to the largest vessels in the show. Joining Bold will be classic yachts such as 56.4m Sirona III, another yacht built down-under by Oceanfast, along with the likes of Lurssen’s 76.4m Bella Vita and world-class newbuilds such as Astondoa’s 100 Century.

Superyachts will forever be a romanticised industry, so it feels only right for a show that spans over Valentine’s Day to embrace that spirit. This year, the Miami Yacht Show will introduce “Love On The Docks”, offering unique ‘Golden Hour’ experiences to cruise through all three show sites, cocktail-in-hand, aboard luxurious tenders. Refills of Moet & Chandon along with chocolate-covered strawberries await for visiting couples on 14th February.