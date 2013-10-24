This barrier-free space can be configured for a range of activity, including private parties, charitable or corporate functions, sports event support, diving expeditions, research missions, or family gatherings of every sort. The dramatic open double-story interior configuration – seen widely in exclusive architecture - puts the Ocean Atrium in a class of her own, with remarkable sight lines through three decks.

As private-use or charter vessel, events-minded owners will enjoy the benefits of far more than a luxury showcase: The Ocean Atrium is an optimized machine for living, entertaining, and hosting action activities.