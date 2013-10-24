LP Design Ltd UK Unveil Ocean Atrium Explorer Design
Designed by LP Design Ltd. UK, the Ocean Atrium explorer yacht concept (49.9m / 163 ft) presents a dramatic new internal configuration, within a conventionally proportioned interior. This ultimate “events yacht” offers the grandeur of unique interior architecture, combined with a flexible Events Deck amidships.
This barrier-free space can be configured for a range of activity, including private parties, charitable or corporate functions, sports event support, diving expeditions, research missions, or family gatherings of every sort. The dramatic open double-story interior configuration – seen widely in exclusive architecture - puts the Ocean Atrium in a class of her own, with remarkable sight lines through three decks.
As private-use or charter vessel, events-minded owners will enjoy the benefits of far more than a luxury showcase: The Ocean Atrium is an optimized machine for living, entertaining, and hosting action activities.