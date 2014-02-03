We sat down with Luca Boldrini, Sales & Marketing Director at CRN, to ask him more about one of the stand-out superyacht launches of 2013.

“The most important things I think is we were lucky because we built a boat not for somebody who wanted to show up, but for somebody who loves boats and wanted to build something for his family”, he said.

“Also the name, it’s a nickname between the owner and the wife, so I think it’s a value that is not payable. It’s a family home, and to be somebody that builds something for a family, it’s the most important thing in my opinion.”

He continued: “Then of course, the boat in my view is beautiful. We were able to put a lot of Italian style inside and we were able to make something that was huge volume but also gracious. This is I think the focal point of Chopi Chopi.

