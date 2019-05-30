“When Palumbo Group took over Mondomarine, I was commissioned to design this new line,” Luca begins, “The target was to create yachts which could represent Mondomarine’s rebirth, a bridge to connect the past and future of the shipyard.” As the builder’s first project in conjunction with the prolific yachting group, the pressure was on.

Thus, when the line was christened ‘Classic’, rather than connoting age or vintage, the name refers to the classic ‘Made in Italy’ style that was the backbone of a project marking the coming together of two Italian institutions. Luca likens the range to his previous boat launched by Mondomarine, M/Y Sarastar: “That is a boat whose exterior design has a sporty character but nothing too aggressive or over the top. Elegance, harmony, balance always play an extremely important role in my projects,” he says.

This is the Luca Dini brand, although if we had to throw in another adjective, it would be ‘eclectic’. “It is a point of honour for me to do my best to satisfy the requests I receive from clients,” Luca elaborates, “I am sincerely convinced that the designer has the task of designing nice things, but at the same time he must make his clients happy, not impose his ego on them.”

For this reason, Luca’s creations from boat to boat differ considerably, yet he is quick to assert that he finds the challenge of this variety stimulating in itself. “I don't like to settle down on what has already been done, I hate carbon copy projects,” he says.

Yet, the designer also concedes that, if pressed to identify a personal style, the Mondomarine Classic Line would be a good example. The yachts are sporty, dynamic and automotive-inspired - the latter quality, according to Luca, being “where the avant-garde is found as far as research and form are concerned.”

Luca Dini has had the pleasure of launching several yachts with Mondomarine, citing the shipyard’s philosophy of providing customers with comfortable boats with airy interiors and maximum communication between indoors and out as the thing that drew him to them. “We have always paid great attention to the layout and the best possible use of the spaces without overdoing the volumes, given that the constraint represented by the Gross Tonnage has become of fundamental importance,” he explains.

The new Mondomarine range captures this perfectly. Owners will be able to enjoy the boat and the sea, with internal and external spaces perfect for welcoming close friends and formal guests. This sporty yet livable line represents perfectly the evolution of Mondomarine and of Luca Dini Designs.