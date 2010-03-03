The all aluminium Wide Body yacht represents an important event for the yard as the first in a new line of fast motor yachts.

Lucky Me’s exterior lines and contemporary interior design are the creation of Francesco Paszkowski.



The yacht's stylish décor boasts elegant wood finishes throughout, and generous living spaces offering a comfortable and relaxed life onboard.

The master suite is divided into four generous areas: the conversation area and study, both furnished full height in teak; the sleeping area with vanity space and dressing room, and the bath with shower and wellness spa.

Two balconies open on the bulwarks, providing perfect sea views, whilst the interior layout sees two additional balconies on the bulwarks in the salon, allowing for direct contact with the sea.

Lucky Me is ABS and MCA compliant. The superyacht can reach a top speed of 29 knots from her twin MTU engines.

In the coming months the following yachts will be delivered to their respective owners: a 43m Displacement, a 41m Semi-Displacement and a 46m Displacement yacht.