Featuring an exterior and interior design by Winch Design and project managed by Moran Yacht & Ship, the yacht is being launched just 11 months after her keel laying, and appeared in traditional fashion, making a big splash down the slipway.

With her long and well balanced sheerline, TIS is a supremely elegant yacht, despite her considerable size.

She has a beam of 16.85 metres and boasts extraordinary volumes accommodating all of the Owner’s requirements.

TIS features six decks and offers spacious interior and exterior areas for guests, making her the perfect yacht for entertaining on a grand scale.

The sweeping staircases at the transom create an impressive entrance which sets the tone for the rest of this palatial yacht, with very generous ceiling heights, sophisticated interior decoration and the attention to detail which is the hallmark of any Lürssen/Winch project.