The online auction will run from the 6th of November to the 20th of November 2018, and Lurssen has taken the first step by placing a €5,000 starting bid for each painting. Subsequent minimum bids are €25, however, unlike other auctions, the bidder only has to pay the incremental difference between the previous bid and their new bid. If you are the winner on the closing date of the auction on November 20th at 10 pm Central European time, you will receive one of these incredible paintings worth thousands for potentially as little as €25.

All proceeds will be going towards the support of the work of the Blue Marine Foundation, a marine conservation charity which is dedicated to creating marine reserves and establishing sustainable models of fishing. The foundation currently has 15 projects underway spanning the globe, from Scotland to the Cyclades, engaging in critical community conservation projects to protect our oceans.

The colourful paintings of four of Lurssen’s superyachts - Quattroelle, Elysian, Lady Lara and Solandge – are the result of multiple contributions from some of the biggest names in the superyacht industry. Top designers Dan Lennard, Espen Oeino and Tim Heywood each took their turn donning the blue apron and black beret for this charitable project. Every member of this collective who contributed to these paintings has put his/her signature on a signature board which is mounted on the back of each work.

To make a bid for one of these paintings or for further information, please visit: https://auction.lurssen.com/