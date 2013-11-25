Not only is this remarkable achievement a reminder of how quickly the industry is evolving, but thanks to her top speed of 30 knots and record build time, Azzam has raised the bar in the large yacht construction sector.

Launched earlier this year and successfully delivered on October 22nd, a statement from the respected German shipyard released today added a deeper insight into the new flagship for the global superyacht fleet:

“This enormous achievement was possible thanks to the guidance and leadership of Eng. Mubarak Saad al Ahbabi, who is the principal designer and the man who defined the original creative idea based on his in-depth knowledge of the environment.

Azzam's innovative and timeless design has been developed by Mario Pedol from Nauta Yachts. The interior design was created by the renowned French designer Christophe Leoni who is excited to have been able to realize a sophisticated and luxurious interior in a turn of the century Empire style.”

