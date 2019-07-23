The superyacht, previously named Project Fiji, was launched earlier this year from Lurssen’s Rendsburg shipyard, 28 months after her keel-laying in 2016. Along with the earlier deliveries this year of Flying Fox and Tis, Madsummer is the third Top 100 yacht to be delivered by Lurssen this year alone.

She can be seen in this footage taken by [YT:] Carstentravels leaving Lurssen’s Bremen yard on her way to Gibraltar. Madsummer’s sale was secured at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in 2015, and the American Owner was represented by Moran Yacht & Ship, who supervised the project as well as the aforementioned flagship, Tis.

The news of Madsummer’s delivery comes in the same month that Lurssen launched the incredible 140m Project Lightning, clocking in at the forecasted rank of 10th largest yacht in the world. Madsummer herself currently places as the 63rd largest yacht in the world, making July a momentous month for Lurssen’s Top 100 yachts even despite its renowned track record for such. Her length of 95 metres brings her to a tie for the 63rd spot with Oceanco’s flagship 2000 build NEOM, of the same length.

In a statement, Peter Lürssen commented: “The Owner’s brief was demanding, however, we believe our engineering expertise has surpassed his wishes to own a yacht that many years from now will be timeless and yet still ahead of its time.”

Her interior design comes from the studio of Laura Sessa, and is described as contemporary and fresh. Her steel and aluminium exterior, which is made up clean and striking lines, was crafted by London-based Harrison Eidsgaard.

Madsummer’s excellent features and amenities include an on-board beach club, crane, helipad on foredeck and an expansive swimming pool to be enjoyed by her new Owner - who was revealed by his owner-representative to be a repeat Owner at last year’s Monaco Yacht Show. Moran confirmed in a statement that: “It was a pleasure working once again with this remarkable team to deliver Madsummer within budget and well ahead of schedule.”

Madsummer will be making her world debut at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show where she will be among the largest yachts present.