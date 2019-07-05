Lurssen Launch 140m Project Lightning

Although official details are yet to be confirmed, Project Lightning is believed to measure 140 metres and therefore place as the world's 12th largest yacht.

As can be expected, there is little we can tell our readers for certain about the specifications and details of this enormous vessel, except that she dons a typically striking naval architecture and exterior design.

She is also fitted with an exceptional two helipads, forward and aft, as can be viewed from the latest photos of her reveal.

Notably, Project Lightning (as she has been provisionally dubbed) will be German giant Lurssen's 10th yacht in the world top 20. Click here to view the full range of the world's Top 100 largest superyachts.

Project Lightning was last spotted in December 2017 moving into her shed as Lurssen's other flagship build, Flying Fox, was moved out. Her launch comes 6 years after the reveal of Lurssen's most famous and iconic build, the world's largest yacht Azzam.

Project Lightning evidences yet again Lurssen's continuing ability to push the boundaries and surpass expectations in big build.

Further details about her designers and naval architect have been kept very secretive, but we at Superyachts.com will be keeping our ears close to the ground for more information on this groundbreaking launch.