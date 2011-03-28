Currently undergoing the final stages of construction at the Lürssen shipyard in Rendsburg, the 84m superyacht Valerie has now hit the water and will soon be ready for delivery.

Number 53 in our Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World, Valerie was styled by the internationally renowned designer, Espen Oeino.

Featuring a contemporary exterior with flowing lines, Valerie combines her sophisticated exterior design with an interior styling from Reymond Langton Designs.

Very few details of the yacht are currently known; however we’ll be providing further images and information when possible.